Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi reveals the name of director of Malayalam blockbuster ‘Lucifer’s’ Telugu remake

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has earlier bought the remake right of Malayalam blockbuster ‘Lucifer’. He announced it on September 2019. Earlier, he had expressed that he plans to have the original director Prithviraj work on the remake as well but it was dropped as Prithviraj was busy with his films.

Now the Telugu superstar has revelaed the name of the director of the film. He in an interview given to Deccan Chronicle has revealed the name.

Sujeeth, the director of multilingual film ‘Saaho’ was selected as the director of the ambitious project. it is revelaed that Sujeeth is busy writing the script of the remake.

“Yes, I asked Sujeeth to work on this Telugu remake script. But the industry shut down because of the coronavirus at that point.”

Lucifer released in a 2019 directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran has superstar Mohanlal in the lead. The film was the first Malayalam film to cross 200 crore mark.