Village in Kerala accepts David Warner challenge,No reply from Virat Kohli

The David Warner challenge was aimed at Indian skipper Virat Kohli, but a small village in Kerala is responding to Australian openers challenge. Davis Warner shaved his head a week ago as an act of support to Covid affected patients across the world.

The youth in a small village near Kerala’s Kozhikode, Kodiyathoor has accepted the Aussie openers challenge and shaved their head. More than 50 youths have shaved their head till now in Kodiyathoor. Neighboring villages are also taking the skinhead challenge following Kodiyathoor.

A young man, in a social media post, said they are using trimmers for shaving as all Salons are closed during lock-down. The Aussie inspired movement is thus gaining pace in a remote Kerala village.