COVID 19 : Positive cases in Gujarat goes up to 493

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat has gone up to 493, with 25 new patients being found in the state, a health official said on Sunday.

The state has so far reported 23 deaths, including a 75-year-old man who succumbed to the disease at a hospital in Ahmedabad late Saturday night, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters.

The man also suffered from hypertension, she said.

Out of the 25 new cases, 23 are from Ahmedabad and two from Anand district.

Ahmedabad has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 266, and 11 deaths.

Besides, Vadodara has reported 95 cases, Surat-28, Bhavnagar 23, Rajkot-18, Patan-14, Bharuch- eight, Anand- seven, Kutch- four, Porbandar and Chhota Udepur- three each, Mehsana and Gir Somnath- two each, and Panchmahal, Jamnagar, Morbi, Sabarkantha and Dahod-one each.

Total 44 patients have been discharged so far after recovering from the infection.

The state has till now tested 10,995 samples, out of which 2,663 were tested in the last 24 hours. The results of 116 samples are pending, the official said.

Out of 426 active cases, the condition off 422 patients is stable, while four are on ventilator support, she added.

The number of patients who contracted the infection through local transmission has gone up to 428.