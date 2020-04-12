Covid-19: UAE considers to impose restrictions on hiring from these countries

UAE government is considering to impose a restriction on hiring labourers from some countries. This was announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

It is informed that UAE is considering to impose various options to restructure its cooperation and labour relations with countries that refuse to receive their nationals working in the UAE private sector.

The options that are considered by UAE government are imposing strict future restrictions on the recruitment of workers from these countries and activating the “quota” system in recruitment operations. The options also include suspending memoranda of understanding (MoU) signed between the ministry and concerned authorities in these countries, reported the official news agency.

UAE government is considering these options as many countries failed to receives their citizens wishing to go back to their home countries either because they are taking early leave or because their services have been terminated in light of the current circumstances.