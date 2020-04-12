CPM state committee member shot dead by criminals

A state committee member of Communist party of India (Marxist) was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Bihar. Jagdish Chndravasu, Khagaria district secretariat member and District Secretary of All India Kissan Sabha was killed on Sunday morning in Bihar’s Khagaria.

Jagdish Chndravasu is a popular leader who won several local elections including polls at Panchayat and District Panchayat, where he was President. He contested on CPI(M) ticket at Khagaria in Assembly elections of 2014, in which he garnered 24,490 votes.

Jagdish Chndravasu had received death threats several times in the past. On Sunday morning, assailants who arrived on bike pulled out a gun and shot him point blank. Though Jagdish Chndravasu was rushed to the hospital, he died on the route.

This is the second murder in past two months targeting CPI(M) leaders. Early this year on 18th of February, State Committee member ,Rajeev Choudhary, was killed in Begusai.