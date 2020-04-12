“Dragged it for so long”: Former Pakistan cricketer on Dhoni’s retirement

Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistan cricketer has on Sunday said that the former Indian captain M.S.Dhoni has dragged his decision on retirement. The former Pakistan pacer said the right time for Dhoni to retire was 2019 world cup.

“This guy has served to the best of his ability. He should leave cricket with dignity. I don’t know why he dragged it for so long. He should have retired after the World Cup,” Akhtar news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

“If I would have been in his place, I would have hung up my boots. I could have played shorter formats for three-four years, but I left (after the 2011 WC) as I wasn’t into the game 100 per cent. So why drag?” he asked.

“As a country, you should let him go with a lot of respect and dignity. Give him a nice send off. He has won you the World Cup and done wonders for India. He is a wonderful human being at the same time. But right now, he seems to be stuck,” he said.

“When he could not finish the game in the semifinal against New Zealand. I felt he should have retired but he can only answer why he didn’t,” he added.

“He should have played a farewell series after the World Cup may be and then said goodbye in a manner befitting his great stature”, said Akhtar.