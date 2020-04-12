DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Massive fire breaks out at under-construction building in UAE: Watch video

Apr 12, 2020, 11:27 pm IST

A massive fire was broken put at an under-construction building in UAE. The fire broke out in Qassimiyah area in Sharjah.

Several fire engines are trying to control the fire under control . The tenants of neighbouring buildings have been evacuated for safety.

The civil defense official said they received a call about the fire at 6:50 pm and fire firefighters from two fire stations in Sharjah were immediately dispatched to the site, who reached the site in less than 6 minutes.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close