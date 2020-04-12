See what Kareena Kapoor posted on Easter

Kareena Kapoor’s “Happy Easter” wish for her Instafam came with a happy picture of little munchkin Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena, who never fails to keep her fans updated on her daily routine during the coronavirus lockdown, shared another glimpse of her home diaries on her Instagram profile on Sunday and the picture has our heart.

In the picture, her and Saif’s 3-year-old son Taimur can be seen adorably dressed in a football-printed t-shirt while his face painting stole the cake. Baby Taimur’s face can be seen painted to make his face look like a cute bunny – a red circle on his nose and black paint on his cheeks to look like a moustache. He also has paper-made ears tied to his face. Saif Ali Khan can be seen sitting on the floor behind Taimur, in the picture.

See the pictures: