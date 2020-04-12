See what Sonam Kapoor has to say on the new ‘Masakali 2.0’

Ever since Tanishk Bagchi’s Masakali 2.0 was released, it was not received well by people and even its creator AR Rahman’s tweet on the remake showed the disappointment to the world two days back. Following this, Sonam Kapoor has come up with her opinion on the same.

The original track from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film Delhi 6, has a separate fan base and seems like the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) are also a fan of the original. On Friday, DMRC’s official Twitter handle shared the original track, which was picturised on Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. “Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it. #Masakali2,” read the tweet. For the uninitiated, parts of the song were shot in the Delhi Metro. Sonam Kapoor left a heart emoji on the post. Later, DMRC’s twitter page responded to the actress’ tweet. “Thank you Sonam Kapoor. Once everything is back to normal, we would love to take you on a trip to Delhi 6 again,” read DMRC’s tweet.

Read the tweet here: