Starving stray dogs served feast on Easter day in Kerala

The stray dogs are also facing the harshness of nationwide Covid lock-down.CM Pinarayi Vijayan had also urged Keralites to share kindness with fellow beings. Many stray dogs can be seen with flattened bellies gazing at the eyes of on-goers, as though seeking for a strain of kindness.

A student at Palakkad Polytechnic College, Sylvia Peter on Easter day spanned over her hesitations as her sense of kindness was beyond it. She gave a special feast-beef biryani, for the hungry stray dogs near the Malampuzha area. A dog pack of more than 40 were fed with the special feast and the animals left with pot bellies wagging their tails in gratitude.

Sylvia got the full support of her parents Peter and Jancy. Sylvia testifies, her mother Jancy helped her on preparing the feast for animals. Her uncle Murthi, who is also kind towards animals, helped Sylvia in distributing food at different places.