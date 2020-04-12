Tremors felt in Delhi and neighboring areas

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale rocked Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening. The epicenter of the earthquake was east Delhi, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

NDRG DG Satya Narayan Pradhan said the quake struck at a depth of 8km at 5:45pm.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR. DETAILS OF EARTHQUAKE: Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi (sic),” he tweeted.