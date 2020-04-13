Baker caught on camera touching bread with licked finger

A baker who touched the bread after licking his finger was caught on camera. The incident took place in Sharjah. After the incident came into light the civic authorities has taken strict action.

Sharjah Municipality has confiscated all the products from the bakery. The civic authority also suspended the bread baking process a the bakery. The seizure was carry out by a tram of of inspectors.

The municipality has informed the Sharjah Economic Development Department, which is the only body in the emirate authorised to issue shutdown orders.

This incident comes days after a bakery worker in Ajman was detained for spitting on a piece of bread before putting it inside the oven.