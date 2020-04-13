COVID 19: Mahindra is now producing hand sanitisers

Autombile company Mahindra is now manufacturing hand sanitisers as a part of the fight against the pandemic corona virus.

A team of Mahindra employees have procured the license after completing the testing procedures of the sanitizer and the company has commenced production of Mahindra branded sanitizers. The company is also assembling face shields that will help the medical and healthcare staff to protect themselves from infection. The shields are being assembled at the company’s manufacturing facility in Kandivali, Mumbai. Initially 500 of these shields are being made every day and numbers are likely to increase given the rise in Coronavirus cases in the country.