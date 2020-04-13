COVID 19: PM to address nation tomorrow. Know details here

With the lock down period coming to an end on 15 April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 10 AM tomorrow.

The address would come days after he held a meeting with chief ministers of states, wherein there was a ‘consensus’ to extend the lock down by another two weeks.

However, this extended lock down is likely to come with several relaxations for certain sectors, in view of the economic turmoil that the country has endured.