COVID 19: The curve has become to flatten in Kerala, says minister

Kerala’s coronavirus curve has started to flatten, a state minister tweeted this morning, reporting that active COVID-19 cases had declined in the last week.

Kerala has 376 cases of coronavirus, including three deaths. One patient was admitted from Puducherry; two new cases were reported on Sunday, while 36 patients recovered. A patient died on the weekend after a week without a single death being reported. The state also has a high number of recoveries – 179 – second only to Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India with nearly 2,000 cases.

A week ago, Kerala had reported 357 cases, the number of deaths remaining the same. Last month, Kerala was on the top of the states’ list. In January, Kerala was the first state to report a coronavirus case.

See the tweet by state’s finance minister Thomas Issac :