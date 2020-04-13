Covid-19: UAE announces its decision on visas, entry permits and Emirates ID cards

The UAE government on Monday has announced its decision on all types of visas, entry permits and Emirates ID cards. Colonel Khamis Al Kaabi, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship spokesperson has made the announcement.

Colonel Khamis Al Kaabi informed that all visas, entry permits and Emirates ID cards of those inside the country if they happened to expire after March 1, 2020 will remain valid until the end of 2020.

The residency visa of expatriates, inside or outside the country, to stay valid until the end of the year.

“We affirm in the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship our absolute commitment to all segments of society, including citizens, residents, and visitors, and our willingness to receive their inquiries through the communication channels announced on the official website of the authority.”