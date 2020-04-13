COVID 19: World’s oldest virus survivor is from Brazil. Know more here

The 97 year old Gina Dal Colleto from Brazil would have never thought that she could survive the deadly virus after being admitted on April 1.

On Sunday, however, Dal Colleto was pushed in a wheelchair out of Sao Paulo’s Vila Nova Star hospital to applause from doctors and nurses, becoming the oldest known survivor of COVID-19 in Brazil, the Latin American country worst-hit by the outbreak.

Her unexpected recovery was a ray of hope in Brazil.

The sole survivor of an Italian family comprising 11 siblings, Dal Colleto lived alone in the port city of Santos, Rede D’Or São Luiz, which controls the Vila Nova Star hospital, said in a statement.

“Even with almost a century of life, Gina has a very active routine and enjoys walking, shopping and cooking,” the statement said. “She has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.”

While she was hospitalized, Dal Colleto was put on oxygen and admitted to intensive care, the statement said.

On Sunday, Brazil’s health ministry said 1,223 people had died as a result of the outbreak, 99 more than the previous day’s total. Brazil now has 22,169 confirmed cases.