Jodhpur residents on Sunday were amused to see 10 rupee currencies lying all over the streets and roads. The currencies were even found deposited inside the letterbox of homes in residential areas. Rumors were also spread that the currencies were part of a conspiracy to spread Covid infection in the state.

Chauhaba Police arrived on intimation and verified that the 10 rupee currency was just paper prints. Police soon set the duplicate currency on fire at the street side