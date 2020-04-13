Emirates Airlines announces its decision on ticket validity

Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines has announced its decision on validity of flight tickets booked by customers. Emirates has extended the validity of tickets. The validity of the tickets were extended for two years from the date of original booking.

“You can choose to keep your ticket and we’ll extend its validity to 24 months from the date of your original booking. The fare amount you paid for your original booking will be accepted for any flight to the same destination/region at any time with no fees during this period,” a statement published on Emirate’s website says.

“We’ve now extended the validity of your ticket for up to 24 months so you can just call us to reschedule your flight whenever you’re ready to travel again. You don’t need to do anything, we’ll keep your booking status as open and you can reschedule your flight whenever you’re ready to travel again,” said the statement posted on its website.

These options are available for ticket bookings made before the May 31. Bookings made from June 1 onward are subject to the fare conditions applicable at the time of booking.

Importantly, the airline said there are no change to fees when passenger rebook within the 24-month period.