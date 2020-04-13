Emirates Airlines announces passenger flights to more cities

Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines has on Monday announced more passenger flight services to several cities across the world. The services were aimed at residents and visitors wishing to return home countries.

Emirates is planning to operate passenger flight services to Jakarta, Manila, Taipei, Chicago, Tunis, Algeria, and Kabul.Earlier the airline has started services to London and Frankfurt.

“Passengers will be able to book directly on emirates.com or via their travel agent. Only citizens of the destination country and those who meet the entry requirements will be allowed to board. Passengers will be required to comply with each country’s requirement,” said the statement issued by company.

No online check in and seat selection available and services such as chauffeur drive and lounge will not be available in any of the destinations. Magazines and other print reading material will not be available, and while food and beverages will continue to be offered on board.

Emirates announces limited passenger services from Dubai to Algiers, Chicago, Jakarta, Kabul, Manila, Tunis and Taipei. @DXB https://t.co/6OmtWsihkl pic.twitter.com/6Ds7J3GJvY — Emirates Airline (@emirates) April 13, 2020

Cabin baggage will not be accepted on these flights. Carry-on items allowed in the cabin will be limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items. All other items have to be checked in, and Emirates will add the cabin baggage allowance to customers’ check-in baggage allowance.

Passengers should arrive at Dubai International airport Terminal 3 for check-in, three hours before departure. Emirates’ check-in counters will only process passengers holding confirmed bookings to the above destinations.