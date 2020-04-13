Man uses drone to deliver ‘paan masala’ during lockdown, arrested ; Watch Video

Ever since mid March, the coronavirus lockdown has become a part of everyday life for all 1.3 billion Indians – including a vast variety of addicts in all forms, shapes and sizes.

Amidst the lockdown, several incidents have surfaced across the country regarding alcoholics jumping off balconies and breaking into liquor stores – but this one simply takes the cake for how outlandish it is – and the nature of the contraband involved.

On a clip that quickly went viral on social media platform TikTok, two smugglers decided to get past the lockdown restrictions by using remote-controlled drones to airlift a package of paan masala in Gujarat’s Morbi district.

Reportedly, a young man named Hiren Patel managed to fly a drone with packets of tobacco in Morbi near Rajkot during the ongoing lockdown. Patel had shared the video on TikTok. As the video went viral, the Rajkot police detained Patel and his friend Ravi, the owner of the drone.

In the video, packets of Paan Masala can be seen dangling from the drone as it flies over houses, while a man on a terrace waits to receive the delivery.

The police have imitated a probe against the two people under the Epidemic Act. Both Hiren and Ravi have been booked under IPC section 188. The drone worth Rs 25,000 have also been seized.