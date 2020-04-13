DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

PM paid tribute to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs

Apr 13, 2020, 11:44 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, saying their valour will inspire Indians for years to come.

“I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice,” he wrote on Twitter

On 13 April 1919, British Indian troops on the orders of Brigadier Gen Reginald Dyer had opened fire on a large group of people who had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar to celebrate Baisakhi, the harvest festival.

At least 400 people were killed and a thousand were injured.

