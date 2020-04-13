Prasar Bharati launches new channel ‘DD Retro’ to telecast classic series

India’s public sector broadcaster Prasar Bharati has launched a new channel named ‘DD Retro’. The new channel was launched to re-telecast its classic TV series’s.

Earlier after public demand, Doordarshan has started re-airing its many classic series including Ramayana and Mahabharata. After this the channel has topped the BAARC rating. The new channel will dedicated to specifically telecasting old classics.

Doordarshan’s viewership at the 9 AM and 9 PM slots when Ramayana is aired was found to have grown 60 times over the last two weeks. Similarly, the re-telecast of Mahabharat at 12 PM and 7 PM slots have led to a surge of over 208 times in the viewership.

“To relive the nostalgia of your favourite memorable serials of Doordarshan, watch DD Retro”, tweeted Prasar Bharati.

The Government had previously decreed on all the DTH providers and cable operators to carry all the Doordarshan channels. The telecast of the newly launched DD Retro would also be ensured under the same decree.