RJD camp revels:Lalu Prasad Yadav to be released soon

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav will be released soon from jail.If the Cabinet approves his parole Lalu will be released from jail today evening or on Tuesday.The papers for parole are tabled now for Jharkhand cabinets’ approval.

Congress had supported Lalu parole, with minister Badal demanding Lalu’s immediate release from prison. The aging Lalu’s health is deteriorating and the chances of him getting infected with Covid virus are also expected to be considered by the cabinet.

In the wake of Covid pandemic, Supreme Court has proposed to give parole or bail to convicted prisoners for minimizing crowding of jails.