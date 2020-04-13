Salman Khan gives coronavirus twist to ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ scene ; Watch Video

During the Coronavirus outbreak, Actor Salman Khan is at his Panvel Farmhouse where he got stuck due to the lockdown in the nation. He has been making sure that through his social media he keeps his fans updated about what he is upto during quarantine. Whether it is spreading awareness about social distancing or giving a glimpse of the activities he is doing during quarantine, the actor’s social media is closely followed by his fans to know how the superstar is spending his time.

Salman took to Instagram to post a video of a then and now situation. The video has a scene from Maine Pyaar Kiya where he is seen kissing the lipstick stains of his lover, however, when the now part comes, he is seen cleaning it with a sanitizer pressing the importance of social distancing even from your partner during the lockdown.