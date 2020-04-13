Saudi Arabia announces its decision on Taraweeh prayers in Ramadan

Saudi Arabia may suspend the Taraweeh prayers in mosques in the country during the Holy month of Ramadan. This was announced by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

Abdul Latif Al Sheikh, the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, said that Taraweeh prayers should be performed at home if the situation remains the same in terms of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“Suspension of the five daily prayers at mosques is more important than the suspension of Taraweeh prayers. We ask the Almighty Allah to accept Taraweeh prayers, whether we perform them at mosques or at out homes,” Abdul Latif Al Sheikh said.

The temporary suspension of prayers at mosques was implemented as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The minister also said that funeral prayers for the dead should be performed only by 5 to 6 people and that these prayers can be performed at home too.