Covid-19: New rule on worker movement imposed in UAE: Violators will fined up to Dh. 10,000

UAE has imposed a new rule on movement of workers. The new law was announced by Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi (DED).

The new rule on workers movement restricts he blue-collar workers from leaving Abu Dhabi region and bars those from other emirates from entering the Capital. This rule was imposed as precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Violators will be imposed with fines ranging from Dh 3,000 to Dh 10,000. A fine of Dh 3,000 will be imposed on the firm if caught violating the rule for the first time. The fine will double when the violation is repeated. If the company is caught for the same offence for the third time, it will pay a Dh 8,000 fine, and Dh 10,000 if caught repeating the violation for the forth time. The facility will be shut down if the offence is repeated for more than four times.