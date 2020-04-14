Covid-19: Shah Rukh Khan provides 25000 PPE kits

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan announced that he will provide 25000 PPE kits. The actor took to his micro blogging website to announce this. The actor has announced that he will donate 25000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical teams across Maharashtra.

“Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy”,the actor replied to Rajesh Tope, minister of public health and family welfare in Maharashtra.

Earlier the actor has offered his 4-storey personal office space to Mumbai corporation to convert it as a hospital for people in quarantine .