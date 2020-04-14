Covid-19: Thousands of migrant workers defy lockdown; Police lathicharged

As the nationwide lockdown was extended up to May 3, thousands of of migrant workers had defied the lockdown rules in Mumbai.

The migrant workers took to the streets of Bandhra in Mumbai. Workers gathered outside Bandra West railway station on Tuesday evening to demand that the railways run trains to take them home. The migrant workers has defied the lockdown rules asking the government to sent them to their homes. Migrant workers mainly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar came protesting.

The workers claimed that they are jobless and have no money and food. . Workers, who live in rented accommodations, claimed that house owners were demanding rent from them and they were unable to procure essentials. The workers were eventually dispersed by the police after a lathicharge was ordered.