Covid pandemic till April 14: Confirmed cases and deaths rise in India

The coronavirus has expanded its reign in India quickly in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the disease has spread fast and now has affected over 10,000 and killed 326. Maharashtra suffered the worst Covid casualties. The state’s slum area, Dharavi is the new hotspot of the disease. The state-wise death toll is given below as of April 14 morning.

Andhra Pradesh: 7 Assam: 1 Bihar: 1 Delhi: 24 Gujarat: 26 Haryana: 3 Himachal Pradesh: 2 Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Jharkhand: 2 Karnataka: 7 Kerala: 3 Madhya Pradesh: 34 Maharashtra: 160

Odisha: 1 Punjab: 12 Rajasthan: 8 Tamil Nadu: 11 Telangana: 17 Uttar Pradesh: 5 West Bengal: 9

Maharashtra stands first in Covid positive cases with the state now verging on community spread of the disease.State-wise list for Covid positives below :

Maharashtra: 2,334 Delhi: 1,154 Tamil Nadu: 1,173 Rajasthan: 897 Madhya Pradesh: 567 Gujarat: 572 Telangana: 592 Uttar Pradesh: 550 Andhra Pradesh: 439 Kerala: 378 Karnataka: 247 Jammu and Kashmir: 270 Haryana: 185 Punjab: 176 West Bengal: 152 Bihar: 64 Odisha: 54 Uttarakhand: 35 Himachal Pradesh: 32 Chhattisgarh: 31 Assam: 30 Chandigarh: 21 Jharkhand: 24 Ladakh: 15 Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 11 Puducherry: 7 Goa: 7 Manipur: 2 Tripura: 2 Mizoram: 1 Arunachal Pradesh: 1 Nagaland: 1