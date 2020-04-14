‘Cry, my beloved country’: P.Chidambaram attacks lockdown extension

Veteran Congress leader and former union minister P.Chidambaram attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to extend nationwide lockdown. The former union minister attacked the union government saying the poor have been left to fend for themselves. The senior Congress leader took to his Twitter to criticize union government.

“We reciprocate the PM’s New Year greetings. We understand the compulsion for extending the lockdown. We support the decision. CMs’ demand for money elicited no response. Not a rupee has been added to the miserly package of March 25, 2020. From Raghuram Rajan to Jean Dreze, from Prabhat Patnaik to Abhijit Banerji, their advice has fallen on deaf years,” Chidambaram said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food. Cry, my beloved country,” he said in another tweet.

Prime Minister has on Tuesday extended a nationwide lockdown until May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown. The current three-week-old lockdown was scheduled to end at midnight on Tuesday.