Hungry man collecting his share of spilt milk from stray dogs: Video goes viral

The lock-down has battered the highly volatile Indian economy. A large percentage of Indian population living on daily wages is starved by now by the 21-day lock-down. While it is said that death equals all humans, hunger even breaks the planes to make all those in life equal. A video is viral in which a man is seen collecting split milk on road to an earthen pot. Stray dogs are seen close to him filling their share of the milk to empty bellies.
???? ??? ??? ?? ?????? ????? ?? ????? ?? ????? ???? ?? ????? ??? ?? ???? ?? ??? ????? ?? ??? ??? ?????#COVID2019 #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/c6zolUgnDE
— Hindustan (@Live_Hindustan) April 13, 2020
