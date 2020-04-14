Madhya Pradesh nurse tests Covid positive,serving in gyneac ward

In a development at Madhya Pradesh’s Indoor, a nurse deployed for service at the gynecology ward was tested positive for Covid virus.”A nurse in Indore’s state-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) till Monday morning has tested positive for novel coronavirus,” a doctor said.

Confirming the development, Dr. Nilesh Dalal, head of MYH’ Gynaecology Department told PTI that all persons who had come in contact with the nurse, including staff and patients, were being identified and isolated. The doctor explained that the nurse tested positive for the virus only on April 13, and she had been isolated immediately.’ The duty of the nursing staff is fixed,’ the doctor replied on why she was relieved off her duties when her samples were sent for testing.

She was among the 22 people who tested positive on Monday, taking the COVID-19 count in Indore to 328, including 33 who died of the infection. The number of people who have recovered so far here stands at 35.