Minor girl lured into theft with her rape video

A minor girl in Bengaluru was blackmailed using her rape video and lured to steal gold jewellery from her home. Abhishek Gowda, 24, a resident of Rajajinagar, used social media to trap and befriend a class 10 student.

Abhishek Gowda, working in a private firm, stalked the minor and proposed to her. He met her a few times in Nandini Park and borrowed a gold chain from her, saying he had some financial problems. He later called her to the park to get the chain back. Gowda tricked the girl to a lodge near ESI hospital in Rajajinagar and allegedly raped and filmed the act.

Using the video, Gowda baited the minor and once came to the child’s home when her parents were away. He again raped her and also stole 500 gms gold jewellery and 57000 Rs cash. The parents grew suspicious of the weird behaviour of the child and noticed jewellery missing from home. On later questioning, the child broke out the exploitation of Abhishek Gowda.

Gowda has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.