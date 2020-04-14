‘Real life superstar’: Salman Khan helps 25000 workers, gives 6000 rupees per worker

India is fighting against the deadly coronavirus. To contain the spread of deadly virus, the union government has imposed a nationwide lockdwon. Due to this lockdown all were forced to stay in their homes and this has affected the daily wagers.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has proved that he is a superstar not only in reel but also in real life. The actor is providing Rs.6000 for around 25000 workers. This has revealed by . General secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) Ashok Dubey.

“Salman personally called me twice, to follow up, after his company’s CEO, Sameera Nambiar spoke to the Federation about Salman’s intent to help out the workers”, he said in an interview to SpotBoye.

“It’s been 2 years that I am the General Secretary of FWICE, and in these 2 years, Salman Khan has given around Rs 1.5 crore as help for the employees and workers of the federation,” he added. ” He is supporting them for 2 months by giving Rs 6000 ( Rs 3,000 per month) per worker. The payments were all done once he got the full list”, he said.