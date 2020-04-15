Apple launched 2nd generation iPhone SE in India: Know price and specification

International smartphone brand Apple has launched its 2nd generation iPhone SE or iPhone 9 in India.

The iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a TouchID sensor and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip . This is the same chip that powers the iPhone 11 series . The phone comes in three storage variants – 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

The iPhone SE comes in three colours Black, (PRODUCT)RED and White. It is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

It has a 12MP camera on the rear and a selfie camera on the front. For selfies, it has a 7MP camera on the front with 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps. The rear camera supports high-quality video capture at 4K up to 60fps.

iPhone SE priced at Rs 42,500. The India prices might be a little more because of GST?and other added costs. In the US, the iPhone SE (2nd Gen) is priced starting at $399 (Rs 30,549 approx).

iPhone SE will be available through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers .