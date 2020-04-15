Coronavirus Lockdown : “Migrant crisis is a time bomb”, Kamal Haasan warns Central Govt

The stranded migrant workers, who stayed tight for 21-days during the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus, lost patience on Tuesday as the Central government imposed further extension till May 3. A large group of migrant labourers gathered in two states – Maharashtra and Gujarat – demanding permission to return to their native places.

Taking to Twitter, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan slammed the Central government today for its handling of migrant crisis during the lockdown period. He said the migrant crisis is a time bomb that must be defused before it becomes a crisis bigger than the Covid-19 outbreak.

“All the balcony people take a long and hard look at the ground. First it was Delhi, now Mumbai. The migrant crisis is a time bomb that must be defused before it becomes a crisis bigger than Corona. Balcony government must keep their eyes on what’s happening on the ground too, (sic)” he tweeted,