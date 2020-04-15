Covid-19: An emirate in UAE banned workers from travelling to other emirates

Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has banned transporting workers from the emirate to other emirates. The ban on transporting workers outside the emirate was announced as preventive measure to contain the spread of Covid-19. Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, chairman of the SEDD has announced the ban on Wednesday.

Non-resident workers will also not be allowed to enter the emirate. Violators shall face administrative penalties.

Some establishments are excluded from the directive. Among them are those involved in cleaning, food industry and private security. In such cases, the number of passengers in transport vehicles must not exceed half of the capacity. All workers must also be wearing masks, and the safety distance of 2 meter between people must be maintained. These measures must be followed at construction sites and accommodations.