COVID 19: Number of cases rise in Oman: Here are the current figures

The Ministry of Health (MOH) today had announced the registration of 97 new confirmed cases with Covid-19 in Oman, bringing the total cases to 910, including fourth deaths. As per the officials, 130 cases have recovered so far.

Out of the 97 cases reported in the country, 86 were solely from the state’s capital, Muscat.

Here is the list of the cases recovered and positive tested in Oman:

In Muscat, 744 cases have been found out of which 77 recovered, and 4 deaths were reported. In Al Dhakilyah – 44 positice cases were found with 20 recovery. In South Batinah , a total of 46 cases were found and 12 recovered. In Musandam, three cases were reported. In Al Dhahirah, three cases were found positive out of which, 2 had recovered. In South Sharqiyah, 15 cases were found from which 1 recovered. In the North Sharqiyah, 12 cases have been found so far. In Buraimi, four cases were found positive. In the North Batinah, 29 cases have been found out of which 17 had recovered. And in Dhofar – 10 cases were reported out of which 2 had recovered.

The fourth Covid-19 death was reported on Sunday, a 37-year- year-old expatriate.

On April 10, the third death was reported in Oman – first from the expatriate community – is also from the capital.

Prior to this, two Covid-19 deaths reported in the Sultanate have been from Muscat – first death, a 72-year-old citizen, was recorded on March 31 and the second death, again a 72-year-old citizen who contracted the disease earlier was reported on Saturday, April 4.