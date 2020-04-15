Covid-19 Updates: 170 districts in the country declared as ‘coronavirus hotspots’

170 districts in the country has been declared as ‘coronavirus hotspots’ by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. The ministry also announced 207 districts in the country as cluster containment across the country. The announcement was made after the districts were categorized into three zones.

The districts of the country are classified into three categories–hotspot districts, non-hotspot districts but where the cases are being reported and green zone districts.

The hotspots are selected on two grounds, one where cases are emerging more and the other where the doubling rate is higher. If there are less than or equal to 15 cases in an area, then it is considered as a cluster containment zone and the same is hot.

The ministry also confirmed that although there are some local outbreaks in the country but so far no community transmission took place in India . On Wednesday, 1,076 new cases emerged in the last 24 hours. Also 270 people were recovered.