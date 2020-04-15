Sensex, Nifty ends on lower notes

The domestic market Sensex dropped over 310 points on Wednesday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and Kotak Bank, as global markets tanked on bleak economic outlook due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After gyrating over 1,346 points during the day, the 30-share index ended 310.21 points or 1.01 per cent lower at 30,379.81. It hit an intra-day high of 31,568.36 and a low of 30,222.07.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty settled 68.55 points, or 0.76 per cent, down at 8,925.30.

Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, cracking around 6 per cent, followed by Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, Maruti and HDFC twins.

On the other hand, HUL, HCL Tech, ITC and Nestle India were among the gainers.

On the currency front, the rupee tumbled 17 paise at an all-time low of 76.44 (provisional) against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 4.43 per cent to USD 28.29 per barrel.