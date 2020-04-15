Sensex, Nifty surges over higher points

Domestic benchmark Sensex jumped over 600 points in opening trade on Wednesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and L&T even as concerns over coronavirus-led economic blow mounted.

After hitting a high of 31,400.36, the 30-share index was trading 639.83 points or 2.08 per cent higher at 31,329.85.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was quoting 187.20 points, or 2.08 per cent, up at 9,181.05.

Sun Pharma was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 5 per cent, followed by L&T, HUL, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank.

Reliance Industries jumped nearly 3 per cent after the company said it will raise Rs 9,000 crore through an NCD sale this week to refinance the existing high-cost rupee debt.

On the other hand, ONGC, Maruti, Kotak Bank and Titan were the laggards.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.35 per cent to USD 30 per barrel.