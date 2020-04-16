Apple launches cheaper iPhone with smaller screen : Price and Features

Apple has launched a cheaper version of its iPhone SE as it attempts to continue normal business despite the coronavirus pandemic.The second-generation SE resembles Apple’s previous design used for its smartphones between 2014 and 2017, complete with the traditional touch ID home button instead of face recognition. It costs from £419 in the UK and $399 in the US.

The new phone is a follow-up to the entry-level SE from 2016, which reused the design of the iPhone 5S. The new SE replaces 2017’s iPhone 8, which was until recently the cheapest iPhone on sale, costing £479 in the UK and $449 in the US.

The second-generation SE has a 4.7in retina HD LCD screen, making it one of the few smaller smartphones available. The back is glass and it has aluminium sides like the iPhone 8. It is water-resistant to IP67 standards – one-metre depths for up to 30 minutes – and has Qi wireless charging.

The new 4G phone also has the A13 Bionic chip, matching that in the iPhone 11 line, meaning the technology is not dated compared with the other current iPhones.

It has a single 12-megapixel camera on the back, supporting 4K video, and a seven-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It comes with at least 64GB of storage, with 128GB and 256GB options, and is available in black, white or red. It will launch for pre-order from 1pm on Friday and ships on 24 April in the UK.