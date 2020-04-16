Coronavirus : “Lockdown not a solution to fight Covid-19”, says Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday held a briefing via video-conferencing,said that government’s testing level for coronavirus is not up to the mark, and is neither strategic. He also said that lockdown is just a pause button, and not a solution to check the spread of Covid-19.

‘We are in a very serious situation. People of India and parties need to work together,’ Gandhi said in his opening remarks.

‘I have been speaking to large number of experts, both in India and abroad, as well as outside the government who have a better understanding of what is going on. We need to understand that lockdown is a pause button, it’s not a solution to coronavirus,’ he further said.

‘When we come out of the lockdown, the virus will again its work again. So we need to have a strategy,’ said Gandhi.

Speaking on Covid-19 testing in India, he said, There is a need to ramp up your testing facility, to prepare out hospitals. The biggest weapon in fight against Covid-19 is testing – it will tell us where the virus is moving, so you can understand where it is going to can isolate it.’

‘Our testing is not enough to understand where the virus is moving, and it has to go from chasing the virus to getting ahead of the it,’ added the Congress leader.