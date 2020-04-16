Coronavirus Lockdown : Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi demands emergency ration card to mitigate hunger

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi demanded that emergency ration cards should be issued to those facing a shortage of food grains during the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus.

In a tweet, he said lakhs of people are not able to take benefit of public distribution system (PDS) as they do not have ration cards.

He said food grains were rotting in go downs and thousands were waiting for it empty stomach.

“We appeal to the government that emergency ration cards should be issued in this adversity. This should be for all those who are dealing with the shortage of food grains in lockdown. Lakhs of countrymen are not able to take benefit of PDS without ration card. The food is rotting in go downs and thousands are waiting for it on empty-stomach. Inhuman,” he said.