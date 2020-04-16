COVID 29: Emirates conducts virus tests for passengers

Popular aviation giant Emirates has launched a 10-minute COVID 19 blood test for passengers departing from its Dubai home base. It is claimed to be the first ever test done by aviation industry among all.

The airline resumed limited passenger flights earlier this month after the United Arab Emirates grounded all commercial aircraft.

The flights are open to foreign citizens who wish to leave the country, but no incoming passengers are allowed.

“Passengers on today’s flight to Tunisia were all tested for COVID-19 (respiratory disease) before departing from Dubai,” the airline said in a statement.

“Emirates is the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers.”

The blood tests were conducted by the Dubai Health Authority in the check-in area, with results coming out within 10 minutes.

“We are working on plans to scale up testing capabilities in the future and extend it to other flights,” said Chief Operating Officer Adel al-Redha.

A two-week curfew was imposed in Dubai on April 4 following a big jump in the number of cases in the UAE, where some 10 million people live, 90 percent of them expatriates.