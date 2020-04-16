Sensex, NIFTY opens at lower points in the beginning session

The domestic benchmark on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened nearly 1 per cent lower on Thursday led by a fall in information technology stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 286.68 points (0.94 per cent) at 30,093.13, while the Nifty 50 was at 8,843.15, down 82.15 points (0.92 per cent).

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty IT index was the top loser in the early morning deals, slipping nearly 3 per cent weighed by Hexaware Technologies, Infosys and Tech Mahindra. This apart, the Nifty Bank index too is down around 1.5 per cent weighed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and RBL Bank.

On the Sensex, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and Titan Company were among the top losers in the morning trade. On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Power Grid and Reliance Industries (RIL) were among the top gainers.