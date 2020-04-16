Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi reveals the reason behind remaking of ‘Lucifer’

It has been earlier confirmed that Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is doing the lead role in Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster ‘Lucifer’. Chiranjeevi will be reprising the role played by Mohanlal in the Malayalam.

Now in an interview the Telugu superstar has revelaed the reason why he decide to remake the Mohanlal film in Telugu. Chirnajeevi said that the character in ‘Lucifer’ fits his personality.

Sujeeth of ‘Saaho’ fame will be directing the film . Chiranjeevi’s son actor Ram Charan will be producing the film.

‘Lucifer’ written by Murali Gopy and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran has collected Rs.200 crore in the box-office. It is the first Malayalam film to corss the Rs. 200 crore mark. Along with Mohanlal, the film had the presence of other stars like Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Nyla Usha and Prithviraj.