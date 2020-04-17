HD Kumaraswamy’s son ties knot in Ramanagara amid lockdown : See Pics

Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Bengaluru.

After facing massive backlash over the decision to continue with the event, the Kumaraswamy family said it will be a small ceremony of close 32-40 odd relatives and friends and social distancing norms will be followed.

BJP spokesperson Malvika Avinash said that as the former chief minister is it imperative of Kumaraswamy to ensure that social distancing is followed and the venue is not crowded.

“The prime minister has appealed to the entire nation to try and postpone any events but if Kumaraswamy wants to go ahead with it while taking appropriate preventive measures, there are no directives from preventing such events,” Avinash said.

Instead of ensuring transparency, the district officials have barred media personnel from venturing near the venue. In a blatant display of VVIP culture, the road leading up to the family’s farmhouse in Ramanagara, the venue of the wedding, has been barricaded by the police. The traffic has been restricted and only select vehicles are being allowed on the road while those belonging to common people were rerouted. No media personnel are allowed beyond the point, raising many questions.

Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/HrLpGD5s9p — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020