“India’s Covid-19 testing ratio not low” : ICMR denies Rahul Gandhi’s claim

As coronavirus cases in India crossed 13,000, the Centre on Thursday defended its testing strategy in the wake of fresh criticism, saying the testing ratio is not low, adding there has been no COVID-19 infections in 325 of the 736 districts.

The assertion by the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) came in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism that India was not conducting enough coronavirus tests even as the Health Ministry said 28 districts which earlier reported COVID-19 cases had recorded no infections in the past 14 days.

With comprehensive testing being the key to controlling coronavirus, India also received the much-awaited five lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China on Thursday, the government said.

The rapid serological testing kits provided by two Chinese companies are not meant for an early diagnosis of the respiratory disease but for surveillance, especially in hotspots, an ICMR official said.